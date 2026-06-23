Boost for Warwickshire manufacturers as Growth Programme gets six-month extension

Warwickshire County Council and Oxford Innovation Advice are pleased to announce a six-month extension to the highly successful Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme.

The extension reinforces their commitment to supporting small and medium-sized manufacturing businesses to innovate, grow and scale.

The extension, thanks to additional investment from Warwickshire County Council, comes at a pivotal time for the region, as the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme becomes part of the newly launched Warwickshire Business Growth Service – a major new initiative led by the County Council to provide a single, connected route to business support across the county.

The new service, launched in April 2026, brings together a wide range of support, expertise and resources to help businesses unlock growth, with a particular focus on priority sectors including aerospace, automotive and future mobility engineering and manufacturing.

Delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme has, over the past two years, supported hundreds of manufacturing SMEs across the county to improve productivity, adopt new technologies, and build resilience in a rapidly changing economic landscape.

Through tailored one-to-one advice, specialist workshops, and grant support, the programme has enabled businesses to:

Increase operational efficiency and reduce costs

Invest in new equipment and digital technologies

Strengthen leadership and workforce capabilities

Accelerate growth and access new markets

Catherine Bray, West Midlands Regional Director at Oxford Innovation Advice comments:

“We’re incredibly excited to see this programme extended - it sends a powerful signal of long‑term commitment to unlocking the growth potential of SME manufacturers across the region. "Over the past two years, the programme has delivered clear, tangible results, driving productivity improvements, accelerating technology adoption and strengthening the foundations for sustainable growth across the county’s manufacturing base. Continued, targeted support will empower manufacturing SMEs with the confidence, capability and ambition they need to scale, stay competitive and lead the future of manufacturing in Warwickshire.”

The six-month extension will ensure continuity of support for Warwickshire’s manufacturing base during the transition into the new Business Growth Service, allowing more businesses to benefit from expert guidance at a critical time.

Oxford Innovation Advice has played a central role in delivering impactful business support programmes across the UK, with a clear mission to help ambitious SMEs achieve sustainable growth. The continuation of the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme reflects both the strength of the programme’s outcomes and the ongoing need for targeted manufacturing support in the region.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The integration of Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme into the Warwickshire Business Growth Service marks an important step in strengthening the region’s business support ecosystem. With reduced national funding for local business support, Warwickshire County Council’s continued investment demonstrates a strong commitment to sustaining economic growth and supporting local enterprises. “We know it’s a challenging time for manufacturing businesses, not least with increased employer and energy costs, and terms of trade, so this support is timely to help firms navigate these and continue to sustain activity and grow their business in the long term.”

Managing Director, Suzie Siddall from Warwickshire based Opus International Products states;

“It’s essential that the county's businesses continue to thrive and succeed through brilliant programmes like the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme that helps businesses do that. To any business leaders out there that are wondering where the next challenge is and concerned about how to take their business forward, why not give the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme a call and you never know - you may be coming out with successful strategies down the line just as Opus International have managed to do themselves.”

Businesses interested in accessing support through the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme or the new Business Growth Service are encouraged to get in touch to find out more.

If you’re a Warwickshire manufacturer looking to grow, increase your competitiveness or drive productivity, get in touch today: www.warwickshire-mgp.co.uk

For the full video case study with Opus International, click here.

The Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme is part of the Warwickshire Business Growth Service. It is funded by Warwickshire County Council and UK Government.

To find out about other support available via the Warwickshire Business Growth Service, visit: business.warwickshire.gov.uk.

