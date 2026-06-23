Whatever you’re feeling, we’re here to help. Get free, safe and anonymous support.

We believe in you

Everyone should be able to access mental health support when they need it.

But it’s not always easy to ask for help.

Kooth is a great place to start. You can explore your feelings, find support and advice, and take the first step to recovery.

If our team feel that a specialist service would be more helpful for you, we’ll suggest some useful support services to contact.

What is Kooth?

Kooth is an online platform to help young people with their mental health and wellbeing.

It’s a welcoming space to safely explore your feelings. You can confidentially talk to other people yourr own age on moderated discussion forums, and chat to mental health professionals via messaging.

We’re a BACP-accredited digital mental health service, and provide free services through the NHS.

Explore Kooth - the mental health magazine for young people.

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