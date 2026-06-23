A natural health charity

WELCOME TO LIFEWAYS

Lifeways is a natural health centre and charity with an acre of community-run garden located in the centre of Stratford-upon-Avon. We provide a safe, high quality environment for counselling, workshops, natural therapies and community events.

Lifeways is a charity governed by a board of voluntary Trustees from our local community. Our running costs are covered by letting rooms to therapists who share our aim to be a venue for wellbeing. If we make a surplus, it is put into free and low-cost community projects and mental health support. We do this by working with other charities, with our local community and with the therapists who work here.

Our charitable work includes supporting and hosting the Autistic Girls Network, a support group for parents with children who have difficulty attending schools, a Menopause Support Group and hosting Run-Talk-Run and Walk-Talk-Walk groups.

Therapists selected to work at Lifeways share our goal to promote good health and wellbeing. All therapists, counsellors and workshop teachers are carefully vetted to ensure that they are qualified and insured for their practice. DBS certification is required for all those working with children and vulnerable adults. Where applicable, practitioners are required to be members of a professional organisation governing their speciality.

Many community groups and local charities also use our rooms and garden adding immensely to the vibrancy of the centre.

As life gets ever more complicated and demanding, our unique, uncomplicated and friendly approach is proving to be needed more than ever.

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