In Warwickshire

A website of local resources for:

Carer and family support

For carers and people supporting someone with dementia.

Living well with dementia

For those with dementia or those who support people living with dementia.

Dementia friendly communities

For organisations, groups and individuals who want to become dementia friendly.

Find local dementia support services

There are a range of dementia support services across Warwickshire.

Dementia Connect in Warwickshire

The service can support anyone living with dementia or caring for someone with dementia. The service provides personalised advice and practical and emotional support, helping you and your loved ones at all stages of dementia.

Please contact Dementia Connect today by phone or email.

Telephone - 0333 150 3456 (calls charged at standard local rate)

Email - dementia.connect@alzheimers.org.uk

Opening times:

Monday to Wednesday - 9am to 8pm

Thursday to Friday - 9am to 5pm

Saturday to Sunday - 10am to 4pm

The service is provided by Alzheimer's Society and funded by Warwickshire County Council.

More resources can be found at: Homepage - Living well with dementia – Living Well With Dementia