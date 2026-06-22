Macmillan Cancer Support

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Cancer and mental health support

How to Get Help

If you feel overwhelmed by your emotions, or if you are becoming anxious or depressed, it is important to get help. Different people can help you find support, such as:

  • your healthcare team at the hospital
  • your GP
  • online self-help services
  • local charities and organisations that offer counselling
  • private clinics offering therapy services.

If you have private health insurance, it may cover the cost of mental health support.

Support from Macmillan

Macmillan is also here to support you. If you would like to talk, you can do the following:

 

Cancer and mental health support | Macmillan Cancer Support

Macmillan Cancer Support | The UK's leading cancer care charity

(2) Facebook

Macmillan Cancer Support (@macmillancancer) / X

Macmillan Cancer Support - YouTube

(3) Instagram

Macmillan Cancer Support (@macmillancancer) | TikTok

Published: 22nd June 2026

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