Cancer and mental health support

How to Get Help

If you feel overwhelmed by your emotions, or if you are becoming anxious or depressed, it is important to get help. Different people can help you find support, such as:

your healthcare team at the hospital

your GP

online self-help services

local charities and organisations that offer counselling

private clinics offering therapy services.

If you have private health insurance, it may cover the cost of mental health support.

Support from Macmillan

Macmillan is also here to support you. If you would like to talk, you can do the following:

Call the Macmillan Support Line for free on 0808 808 00 00 .

. Chat to our specialists online.

Visit our emotional support forum to connect with people who are dealing with the emotional impact of cancer, share your experience, and ask questions.

Cancer and mental health support | Macmillan Cancer Support

Macmillan Cancer Support | The UK's leading cancer care charity

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