Dedicated to ensuring women and birthing people affected by perinatal mental health problems have access to high-quality, compassionate care

The MMHA was founded in 2011 by people with lived experience and organisations who understood the impact of perinatal mental problems and had a commitment to improving the lives of women and their families. Today, we have evolved into a powerful and collaborative alliance supported by a small, dedicated staff team and board.

The Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA) is an award-winning charity and network of over 130 member organisations, parents, and clinicians dedicated to ensuring all families impacted by perinatal mental health problems have access to high-quality, compassionate care and support. We bring the perinatal mental health community together and make change happen by combining the power of real-life experience with clinical and professional expertise.

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