Behaviour change and workforce development

Making Every Contact Count (MECC)

Making Every Contact Count (MECC)

MECC is an approach to behaviour change that encourages health and social care professionals engage in conversations that support individuals in making positive changes towards better health and wellbeing. The MECC website provides all those with an interest or role in population health and prevention with a library of national and local resources and MECC training tools, that can be used to support the development, implementation and evaluation of MECC approaches across local communities. The resources include sample frameworks, case studies healthy lifestyle advice and signposting to useful linked resources including MECC e-learning. The website also provides information on how to join the MECC Community of Practice and local and national contacts for this area of work.

At the South West Population and Public Health Academy we continue to support and facilitate a network for local MECC Leads and Co-Ordinator’s located across the South West. Members of this network work within their locality to roll out MECC training and to increase trainer capacity.

To find out who the MECC lead is in your area is email england.publichealth.sw@nhs.net.

Behaviour Change Development Framework

The Behaviour Change Development Framework (BCDF) and Toolkit can help you decide what sort of behaviour change training and planning is needed to effectively support people to make positive changes in their lives. Health Education England (HEE) in collaboration with a range of partners, has developed a framework which aims to help in understanding what behaviour change skills are required for different segments of the workforce. The framework summarises the levels of behaviour change training by first articulating what the service-user need is and therefore what they need from the workforce. THE BCDF is a valuable tool for everyone whether you are an individual, an employer or a commissioner and will assist you to understand your development needs that relate to behaviour change interventions.

The Population Wellbeing Portal

The Population Wellbeing Portal provides a central location for free training and education resources relating to the health and wellbeing of the public. Here you will find links to e-learning, toolkits, videos, webinars and various publications. Whatever your involvement with the public, these resources will support you in expanding your knowledge and skills to enable you to influence the health of the population.

Behaviour change and workforce development | NHS England | Workforce, training and education