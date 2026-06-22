Our mission: to improve the health of men and boys
What is a male health issue?
A male health issue is one that fulfills either or both of the following conditions:
- it arises from the physiological, psychological, social, cultural or environmental factors that have a specific impact on boys or men;
- it requires male-specific actions to achieve improvements in health or wellbeing at either an individual or a population level.
What does the Men's Health Forum do?
We carry out research:
- with Universities and academic institutions
- with other charities (e.g. Carers’ Trust, Relate, Mind, Time to Change, Work Foundation)
- directly with men and with health practitioners
We raise awareness:
- through Men’s Health Week
- through PR coverage - Guardian, Daily Star, Sunday Times
We advocate for men's health:
- through the Health & Care Strategic Partnership
- through the All Party Parliamentary Group
- through Local Authorities & Directors of Public Health
- through Professional bodies - RSPH & RCGP
We share and encourage the latest good practice:
- through Conferences
- through Training
- through Consultancy
- through our ‘How to’ guides
We provide health information and advice:
- through our ‘Man Manuals’ (in partnership with Haynes)
- through our Website
- through our Workplace Comedy events
- through our Workplace Toolbox talks
See also Fit for Farming: Fit For Farming | Men's Health Forum
(28) Men's Health Forum: Overview | LinkedIn