Men's Health Forum

Men's Health Forum charity logo

Our mission: to improve the health of men and boys

What is a male health issue?

A male health issue is one that fulfills either or both of the following conditions:

  • it arises from the physiological, psychological, social, cultural or environmental factors that have a specific impact on boys or men;
  • it requires male-specific actions to achieve improvements in health or wellbeing at either an individual or a population level.

 

What does the Men's Health Forum do?

We carry out research:

  • with Universities and academic institutions
  • with other charities (e.g. Carers’ Trust, Relate, Mind, Time to Change, Work Foundation)
  • directly with men and with health practitioners

We raise awareness:

We advocate for men's health:

We share and encourage the latest good practice:

We provide health information and advice:

 

 

Men's Health Forum

See also Fit for FarmingFit For Farming | Men's Health Forum

(2) Facebook

(28) Men's Health Forum: Overview | LinkedIn

(3) Instagram

Published: 22nd June 2026

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