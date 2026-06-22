Business in the Community (BITC) has partnered with Public Health England to produce a toolkit to help every organisation support the mental health and wellbeing of its employees.

It will help employers take positive actions to build a culture that champions good mental health and provides a greater understanding of how to help those who need more support.

The Mental Health For Employers Toolkit suggests the following actions for employers for good mental health in the workplace:

Make a commitment

Build your approach

Create a positive culture

Offer support and training

Manage mental health

Provide the right support

Help people recover

Go further

Mental health is an integral part of how we feel about our jobs, how well we perform and how well we interact with colleagues, customers and clients. With one in 6.8 people experiencing mental health problems in the workplace1, mental health is an essential business concern. There is a strong relationship between levels of staff wellbeing and motivation and performance. Taking a positive, proactive approach to mental health at work can help you grow your staff and your organisation.

This Mental Health for Employers Toolkit helps employers pick out the most valuable resources, and help to develop an approach that works. For larger organisations, the toolkit is also a useful resource to share with businesses in their supply chain and across their network. Every organisation has an opportunity to support and develop a mentally healthy workforce. It does not need to be complicated.

Mental Health for Employers Toolkit - Business in the Community