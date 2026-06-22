MENtalk supports individuals struggling with their mental health and wellbeing.

The sessions are aimed at people aged 18+ and supports them regardless of the severity of their mental health problems.

The session offers a warm, open environment for individuals to take part in activities (such as football, basketball, badminton, table tennis etc) and receive targeted mental health support as and when it is necessary.

The sport sessions are every week and FREE!

There’s mental health support by experienced mental health support workers, and IMHA (independent mental health advocate) from voiceability.

The sessions are participant led, it’s not a fitness class, you only do what you can, or you can come and watch and have a chat.

You can leave early/come late/ miss sessions if you have other appointments.

I can meet people before/after sessions or online for a 1-1 chat (at participants request)

Once the referral has been completed the person will be invited to attend the very next session (Nuneaton is tomorrow)

Male and Femele support workers are welcome to attend the sessions, this can be a friend, family member or a professional.

Address:Leamington - Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre

Nuneaton - Jubilee Sport Centre

Contact Details:George Heaton

Tel: 07845 812 639

Accessibility Features:

Car parking

Age Ranges:

Adults

MENtalk – SearchOut