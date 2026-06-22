MENtalk supports individuals struggling with their mental health and wellbeing.
The sessions are aimed at people aged 18+ and supports them regardless of the severity of their mental health problems.
The session offers a warm, open environment for individuals to take part in activities (such as football, basketball, badminton, table tennis etc) and receive targeted mental health support as and when it is necessary.
- The sport sessions are every week and FREE!
- There’s mental health support by experienced mental health support workers, and IMHA (independent mental health advocate) from voiceability.
- The sessions are participant led, it’s not a fitness class, you only do what you can, or you can come and watch and have a chat.
- You can leave early/come late/ miss sessions if you have other appointments.
- I can meet people before/after sessions or online for a 1-1 chat (at participants request)
- Once the referral has been completed the person will be invited to attend the very next session (Nuneaton is tomorrow)
- Male and Femele support workers are welcome to attend the sessions, this can be a friend, family member or a professional.
Address:Leamington - Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre
Nuneaton - Jubilee Sport Centre
Contact Details:George Heaton
Tel: 07845 812 639
Accessibility Features:
- Car parking
Age Ranges:
- Adults