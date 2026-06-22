MHM - Mental Health Matters

MHM has a hugely positive impact on the lives of people living with mental health needs in our local communities.

Mental Health Matters (MHM) is a national charity with over 40 years of experience in delivering high-quality mental health services. MHM has a hugely positive impact on the lives of people living with mental health needs in our local communities. We provide services across England, from Northumberland to Devon, led by a highly motivated and enthusiastic workforce, who are committed to delivering the best quality services to those in need of support.

We support 15,000 people every month to achieve their recovery goals, and we are always seeking to develop and expand our services to reach more people in need.

It is our vision that everyone can access support for their mental health to live a meaningful life, in a society free from stigma. To make this vision a reality, our purpose is to provide innovative, life-changing mental health support for individuals and communities.