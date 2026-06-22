Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire

Mind in Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire

Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind has been developing and delivering quality services with, and for, people with mental health issues for over fifty years.

An independent charity governed by a group of local trustees, Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind is affiliated with the national Mind network, which is made up of over 105 organisations across England and Wales. Each local Mind is unique, working hard to understand the needs of their community and tailoring their services to match.

We want to make sure that everyone with poor mental health gets the support they need and the respect they deserve. This could mean having access to information, a listening ear, or more specialist support and services to help someone to live and recover from their mental health issue.

Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind provide services to all ages, including children, young people and adults, supporting in excess of 40,000 people each year.

Our Aims

To work for improvements in mental health care and services

To provide and pioneer facilities to complement and offer alternatives to statutory agencies

To increase public understanding and concern

For a list of services we offer locally, visit: All Services - CWWMind

Home - CWWMind

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