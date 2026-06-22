National Self Harm Network

National Self Harm Network charity - forum logo

We hope to reduce the incidence and severity of any form of self harm and improve general awareness throughout the community.

The aims of this forum are to:

Support individuals who self harm to reduce emotional distress and improve their quality of life

Support and provide information for family and carers of
individuals who self harm

Raise awareness of the needs of people who self harm, dispel myths and combat discrimination

Empower and enable those that self harm to seek alternatives to self harm and further help where appropriate
 

Online Support Forum


The forum provides crisis support, information and resources,
advice, discussions and distractions.

Closely monitored, available 24/7

 

The NSHN Forum

 

Published: 22nd June 2026

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