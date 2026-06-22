National Self Harm Network

We hope to reduce the incidence and severity of any form of self harm and improve general awareness throughout the community.
The aims of this forum are to:
Support individuals who self harm to reduce emotional distress and improve their quality of life
Support and provide information for family and carers of
individuals who self harm
Raise awareness of the needs of people who self harm, dispel myths and combat discrimination
Empower and enable those that self harm to seek alternatives to self harm and further help where appropriate
Online Support Forum
The forum provides crisis support, information and resources,
advice, discussions and distractions.
Closely monitored, available 24/7