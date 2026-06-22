Provided by MedicAlert

Welcome to the Herbert Protocol

A national scheme to help make sure that people living with dementia who are at risk of becoming lost can be found and brought home safely.

Police forces and emergency services across England and Wales use the Herbert Protocol as a kind and proactive way to help when someone with dementia is reported missing.

What is the Herbert Protocol?

The Herbert Protocol is a form that holds important information about a person living with dementia, including a description of what they look like, a recent photo, any medicine they take, important phone numbers to call, and places from their past where they find comfort and familiarity.

This form is for being prepared to find people having different types of dementia if those people go missing.

To learn more, visit: Herbert Protocol: Provided by MedicAlert for Dementia UK