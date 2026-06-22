Supporting children and young people through key transitions 

As the end of the summer term approaches, families across Warwickshire are preparing for a range of important changes in their children’s education.

These may include moving from nursery to primary school, from primary to secondary school, or planning the next steps after Year 11 into college, training or apprenticeships.

While these transitions can be exciting milestones, they can also bring uncertainty. For children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), changes in routine, environment or expectations may feel particularly challenging and can require more careful preparation and support.

In Warwickshire, transition planning is already underway. During June, schools receive information from a child’s current setting and begin planning support. Parents and carers are often invited to join these discussions with the school SENCo, helping ensure plans reflect each child’s needs.

During July, many schools arrange transition events such as open days or evening sessions, giving children, young people and their families an opportunity to become familiar with their new setting. Schools also share important information with one another, including any relevant information to support continuity and ensure that the right support is in place from the very start of the new term.

To help make these transitions as smooth as possible, Warwickshire County Council has a range of practical online resources for families and professionals. Available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/transitions the webpages bring together clear, accessible guidance to support children and young people at every stage of their journey.

Developed in partnership with parents, carers and education professionals, the resources are shaped by real experiences and focus on what families say is most helpful. They include simple checklists and planning tools, activities and videos to help children understand what to expect, and timelines setting out key steps throughout the school year. Tailored information is also available for children and young people with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), those receiving SEN support, and those without additional needs.

Additional guidance is available for young people preparing for post-16 education and adulthood, including support with planning for further education, employment and independent living. Further information can be found at:

These resources are designed to support early planning, helping to reduce anxiety and build confidence for young people and their families going onto post 16 education.

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We know that even small changes in routine or environment can feel overwhelming for children and young people, particularly those with special educational needs and disabilities. Planning ahead and taking small steps can make a real difference in helping them feel more confident and supported. “The transitions webpages bring together practical advice and tools in one place, making it easier for families to find the information they need, whether their child is starting school or preparing for adulthood.”

Families who would like further advice or support can contact the Warwickshire Family Information Service, which offers guidance and signposting to local services. They can be reached on 0800 408 1558 or 01926 742274, by email at fis@warwickshire.gov.uk or via https://www.facebook.com/WarwickshireFIS

More information on services and support for children and young people with SEND is also available through the Warwickshire Local Offer at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send