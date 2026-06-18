Council staff scale new heights to support the county’s youngsters

Staff from Warwickshire County Council trekked to the summit of Mount Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) last weekend (12 June) to raise money to support the county’s care leavers.

This is the fourth year that Team Snowdon trekkers have dusted off their walking poles to take on the challenge, in their own time, to support young people as they move from foster care into adulthood.

A team of colleagues from the Children and Families service, along with others from across the council, climbed the mountain in North Wales to raise funds for care leavers' Christmas celebrations.

The trek has become an annual tradition for the colleagues who walk together to make a meaningful difference for young people.

Calvin Smith, Head of Service, Family Help at Warwickshire County Council, said: "What started as a one-off idea has turned into something really special. It’s so nice to join colleagues who have given up their free time to walk Snowdon together. Not only does it bring us closer as a team, but it also allows us to support our care leavers in a way that’s practical and impactful. Last year’s response was phenomenal, and this year we’re hoping our efforts will give our young people a Christmas to remember.”

The team’s fundraising target is £5,000 and they are well on the way to achieving this, over the last 4 years they have raised over £20,000! The funding will be used for the care leavers’ Christmas party, food and goodies for all the hampers put together each year by former foster carer Norma Wilson and gifts for children in need. Anyone who wants to contribute can still do so at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ashley-chester-4#sharePage. The page will be open for donations until 1 July 2026.