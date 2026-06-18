Apprenticeship levy donation helps fund new role at Warwickshire Police

Unused apprenticeship levy from Reed Business School has helped fund a degree apprenticeship at Warwickshire Police.

The levy donation followed a call from Warwickshire County Council (WCC) for businesses to share unspent funding.

Reed Business School, based in Little Compton, provides professional qualifications and apprenticeships, with over 50 years of experience supporting learners and employers across HR, Learning & Development, Accountancy, Bookkeeping and Project Management.

After Warwickshire County Council’s Skills Hub reached out to local businesses, Reed Business School responded by donating £27,000 from its unused apprenticeship levy. The funding will support a new degree apprentice at Warwickshire Police.

The donation will help the police to protect and support the communities of Warwickshire while also illustrating how businesses can put unused levy funds to good use by supporting apprenticeship opportunities.

Jo Murphy, Business Development Manager at Reed Business School (part of the wider Reed group), said:

“We engaged with Warwickshire Skills Hub and were happy to support their levy donation scheme for Warwickshire Police. I would encourage any business with unspent apprenticeship levy funding to contact Warwickshire Skills Hub so that this funding can be put to such excellent use.”

Jamie Cowan, PCER Strategic Lead for Warwickshire Police, said:

“We are immensely grateful to Reed Business School for their support. At a time when, like many employers, the police force faces significant recruitment funding challenges, this is a huge help. We are also very appreciative of the ongoing support of Warwickshire Skills Hub, both for their direct support through donating some of their own apprenticeship funding and for being the conduit for other support such as that of Reed Business School.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The redeployment of unused Apprenticeship Levy funding has become an invaluable way of supporting businesses and helping them to meet their recruitment needs. I would like to thank and congratulate Reed Business School for their very constructive and much appreciated involvement.”

If you are a business who has unspent apprenticeship levy you would like to donate, please email Louise Stolz: louisestolz@warwickshire.gov.uk

If you are interested in the qualifications and apprenticeships on offer at the Reed Business School, get in contact with Jo Murphy: jo.murphy@reedbusinessschool.co.uk.



