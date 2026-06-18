Music for Dementia launches m4d Radio

A free internet radio station created for people living with dementia and their carers.

The station goes live on Wednesday, 17th June

m4d Radio is non-commercial, advert-free and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Through careful focus group research and feedback the music has been curated to provide an instant source of meaningful and appropriate music at any time of the day or night.

The launch is being supported by Lauren Laverne, Music for Dementia’s ambassador who has recorded a welcome message and is spearheading a celebrity song dedication campaign on social media #Song4You which commences 18th June.

Listeners can tune into m4d Radio’s mix station or one of four further stations playing music by decade from the 1930s to the 1970s. The group of five radio stations includes programming schedules designed to follow the rhythm of the day including sessions on Music to move to, Music from the Musicals, Soothing tracks for sundowning and nighttime, and Featured Artists.

Talking sections of each programme are kept to a minimum while giving structure to the day’s schedule by highlighting upcoming and just-payed tracks.

m4d Radio is available via any internet-enabled device including computers, tablets, mobile phones, smart TVs and Alexas.

Music for Dementia Programme Director, Grace Meadows, says: “We know that music enriches the lives of people living with dementia and during lockdown the benefits of music for everyone have become even more felt. Providing a choice of era-specific stations to cater for different age groups means the music on m4d radio has more resonance to enhance quality of life. “There are 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK and m4d Radio brings music direct to their homes. The initiative amplifies Music for Dementia’s aim of making music freely available and all those who can benefit from it."

”We are continually developing the content on the station and welcome involvement and feedback from people living with dementia and their carers to provide a station that’s a first port of call for music that means something more.”

You can also visit: Music for Dementia launches m4d Radio - DEEP