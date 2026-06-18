Support adults with additional needs, become a Shared Lives Carer

Support adults with additional needs, learn more about becoming a Shared Lives Carer this #SharedLivesWeek2026.

Shared Lives carers support adults with additional needs with a flexible form of supported living so that they can become a part of the family and integrate into the local community. Being a Shared Lives carer is a paid role and carers receive a weekly fee to help them support someone living with them. This includes contributions towards rent and household costs such as food, electricity, gas, and water.

The Shared Lives scheme, funded by Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council, is a care and support service that matches adults who need support with approved carers who share their home, family life or local community. The scheme supports adults with learning disabilities, mental health needs, physical disabilities or age-related support needs, offering an alternative to traditional care services.

Approved Shared Lives carers provide adults who are eligible for the service with the opportunity to live in a family environment and develop new relationships with other people. It also gives individuals the ability to grow in confidence, and to feel a part of a local community.

Shared Lives carers provide support ranging from short breaks and day support to long‑term arrangements, depending on what works best for both the individual and the household. In return, carers receive training, ongoing professional support and a payment for their role.

Watch the video to learn more about how you can change lives as a Shared Lives carer:

Councillor Anne Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health said:

“The Shared Lives scheme is an incredibly rewarding way that residents can support others in their local community. By opening their home, Shared Lives carers help people to live happier and more independent lives whilst also being able to form strong and lasting relationships with those around them. We welcome the opportunity to hear from anyone who would like to find out more, and who feels that they could have the time, space and compassion to get involved.”

Katie who is supported by a Shared Lives Carer said:

“I just knew it was right, Lucy was so warm and caring, I could tell by the way she spoke to me I would like it here, she welcomed me into her home like family”.

Shared Lives carers benefit from:

A thorough assessment and approval process (regulated by the Care Quality Commission)

Free training and ongoing professional support

Opportunities to make a meaningful impact locally

Payments for the support they provide

People from all walks of life who are willing to open their homes are encouraged to apply. No formal care experience is required, but applicants will need to be able to provide a safe, supportive and welcoming home environment. Single people, couples, families and people who work part-time can all become Shared Lives carers. The council would particularly like to hear from residents who can offer long-term arrangements, although day support and short breaks are also in demand.

All Shared Lives carers will have a supportive team around them who can guide them along the way. To learn more about the Shared Lives scheme and to register your interest, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/sharedlives.