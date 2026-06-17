Warwickshire to host final stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women cycle race

Warwickshire is set to welcome elite women’s cycling back to the county this summer as it hosts the final stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women on Sunday 23 August, with the race starting ...

Warwickshire is set to welcome elite women’s cycling back to the county this summer as it hosts the final stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women on Sunday 23 August, with the race starting and finishing in Leamington Spa.

The closing stage of the UK’s premier women’s stage race will bring world-class riders into the heart of Warwickshire, showcasing the county to a national and international audience as the race reaches its dramatic conclusion.

It follows the huge success of last year’s Lloyds Tour of Britain Men, when Warwickshire hosted a spectacular stage finish at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park. The event attracted thousands of spectators across the county and generated a real sense of excitement and celebration, reinforcing Warwickshire’s reputation as a first-class host of major sporting events.

The route will start and finish in Leamington Spa, taking in a scenic loop through towns such as Kenilworth, Wellesbourne, Shipston-on-Stour and Southam, as well as tackling the Burton Dassett Hills Country Park climb, before returning to Leamington for the final finish. The stage will offer multiple opportunities for spectators to catch the race along the route as it passes through villages and surrounding countryside, with the closing kilometres set to deliver a fitting finale in the heart of the town.

The event builds on Warwickshire’s strong history of hosting top-level cycling, including previous editions of the Women’s Tour and the Commonwealth Games road races in 2022, which attracted thousands of spectators and delivered significant economic and community benefits.

Warwickshire children will also have the chance to be involved once again, with Warwickshire County Council launching a competition for under-11s to design the flag that will start the race, and the trophy that will be presented to the stage winner at the end.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture at Warwickshire County Council said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Warwickshire to once again showcase itself on the international cycling stage. It’s on a Sunday in the middle of the school holidays, so we really hope that everyone will make the most of what will be a brilliant family-friendly day out, cheering on the riders as they go past. We’re really looking forward to welcoming the riders, teams and spectators for what promises to be a great day of sport.”

Jonathan Day, Director of Events for British Cycling Ventures, said: “We are excited to be bringing the prestigious Lloyds Tour of Britain Women to these fantastic locations in August. For the first time, there is parity in the number of stages with the men’s race a few weeks later, so it is a huge opportunity to create a real festival of cycling, with the women’s race kick-starting a brilliant few weeks of elite racing.

“We are bringing new hosts and stages in Mold, Llanidloes, and Hay-on-Wye, and it is fantastic to return to previous hosts of the Tour in Cockermouth, Clitheroe, Blackpool, Llandudno and Leamington Spa, bringing real variety to the courses as we head across England and Wales.

"On behalf of British Cycling Ventures, I would like to say a huge thank you to our partners across the five stages for supporting the hosting and delivery of this August’s landmark race and enabling us to bring a memorable and action packed five days of world class racing to their communities, spreading the joy of cycling along the route, and inspiring more people to get on a bike and live healthier lives.”

Further details of the route and riders will be published in the coming weeks.

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Women is one of the most prestigious events on the international cycling calendar, attracting top professionals from around the world and extensive live coverage.

For more information on the Warwickshire stage, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletour