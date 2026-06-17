Changes to Councillors’ Grant Fund to boost impact for communities across Warwickshire 

Community groups across Warwickshire are to benefit from a refreshed County Councillors' Grants Fund 2026–27, designed to deliver greater impact, simpler access, and stronger alignment with...

Community groups across Warwickshire are to benefit from a refreshed County Councillors' Grants Fund 2026–27, designed to deliver greater impact, simpler access, and stronger alignment with local priorities.

Following a cross-party review, a key change is a new maximum grant of £5,000 per organisation. This change is designed to ensure funding reaches a broader range of community projects. The cap supports the fund’s focus on small-scale initiatives and reflects that most applications already fall within this funding level.

To improve efficiency and fairness, the fund will move to one application round per year, ensuring all bids are assessed together and funding is directed to the highest-quality projects that offer the best value for money.

The fund’s priorities have also been refreshed to align with the Council Plan 2026-2030, focusing on six key areas:

· Safe and strong childhoods.

· Living well in Warwickshire.

· Building brighter futures.

· Economy, growth, jobs, and skills.

· Highways and transport.

· Proud places and safe communities.

Each councillor will continue to have an allocation of £8,000 to support local projects, helping deliver meaningful improvements for residents.

Organisations interested in finding out more information about the changes to the Councillors' Grants Fund can sign up to a free webinar taking place on 1 July at 6:30 pm. The session will guide organisations through the application process and offer useful insights into what makes a strong application. Follow the link to sign up: Councillors' Grant Fund 2026/27 - Meet the Funder Webinar.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs said:

“These updates to the Councillors’ Grant Fund make it simpler, fairer and more focused on what matters most to our communities. By setting a clear £5,000 limit and aligning funding with our Council Plan priorities, we can support more local organisations, giving them the financial backing they need to have a real impact in their communities.”

The Fund opened this week with a six-week application window. Community groups are encouraged to apply early, particularly for projects supporting summer holiday activities.

To apply for the Councillors’ Grant Fund visit: Councillors’ Grant Fund Warwickshire.