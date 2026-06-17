Warwickshire skills champion recognised with national award

A Warwickshire County Council lead who has helped people into jobs and supported businesses to grow has been recognised with a national award.

Fay Winterburn, Head of Employability and Skills, received a Bronze award in the Outstanding Individual Contribution category at the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards, held at Grosvenor House in London.

The award recognises individuals who demonstrate resilience, compassion, innovation and creativity, particularly in challenging circumstances. Fay was nominated in recognition of her dedication to improving employability and skills across Warwickshire, supporting residents into work while helping businesses access the skilled workforce they need.

Her nomination highlighted her commitment to championing initiatives such as the Fair Chance Employment programme, inclusive apprenticeships and developing skills provision to meet changing business needs across the county.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We’re delighted to see Fay recognised with this award. She has played a vital role in strengthening support for both residents and businesses across Warwickshire, helping people into employment and ensuring employers can access the skills they need to grow. “Fay has also built a strong, supportive team that continues to deliver real impact, even through changes in funding and the wider employability landscape. This recognition is a testament to her leadership and the difference she and her team are making.”

The award also highlights the wider impact of Warwickshire’s employability and skills support, which continues to help people overcome barriers to work while supporting economic growth across the county.

To find out more about the awards and this year’s winners, visit the LGC Awards website.

