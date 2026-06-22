Coriolanus Square and Nearby Streets - Parking Survey

Survey regarding parking issues in Coriolanus Square, Heathcote.

Several residents of Coriolanus Square and adjacent roads have contacted the Council raising concern about all-day parking generated, in the main, from the nearby NHS facilities.

We understand vehicles are being parked on pavements, too close to junctions and private driveways, restricting access and this is occurring at all times of the day and night. In turn, this parking is leading to concerns about restricting access for emergency vehicles, the refuse service and safety of the people walking and cycling around the area.

The Council has been asked to consider introducing measures to help manage dangerous and obstructive parking in the form of legal Traffic Regulation Order (TRO). The Council can then use its Civil Parking Enforcement powers to issue a financial penalty to motorists who don’t comply with the restrictions.

We have also been in conversation with the NHS facilities management team to see if they can help too. As a result, their car parks are now back to full capacity following some maintenance work and they all plan to contact staff reminding them to park in accordance with the Highway Code. The Police will also be asked to monitor the area to see if they can help improve parking behaviours generally in the area.

To help us consider what action(s) to take we would like to invite you, as a local resident, to get a better understanding of the problem(s) and explore what type of solution residents may support.

If you would like to take part in our online survey, please use the following link:

Coriolanus Square & Nearby Streets - Parking Survey – MS form

We would be grateful to receive responses by Sunday 12th July 2026.