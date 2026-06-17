Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to move forward on their improvement journey

The results of the recent His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) 2025-27 inspection reflect the service’s commitment to improvement.

The report reflects the work carried out within the service following the previous two inspections, taking place in 2021 and 2023, along with the work during the inspection and the processes in place to plan and prepare for the future.

Following this recent inspection, the number of Cause for Concerns has reduced from 3 in 2021 to 0 and the identified Areas for Improvement have reduced from 41 in 2021 to 5. The service has also improved by 2 grades across 5 of the inspection criteria, taking them from Requires Improvement to Good.

Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook, said:

“We welcome the results from the recent HMICFRS report, both positive and areas for improvement, they reflect the significant improvements made across the service and the dedication of our people throughout Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. "This is all part of our journey of continuous improvement. We will be fully considering all aspects of the report, and this is an opportunity to build on our strengths, address areas for improvement with purpose, and keep the service moving forward.”

Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue, Community Safety and Flooding, added:

“Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has worked hard to build upon their improvements following the previous inspection. These results demonstrate the hard work from the service and highlight their focus on continual improvement. However, this is not a point to stand still and the service will continue to push forward, embracing the recommendations from the report and continuing to improve.”

HMICFRS independently assess and report on the effectiveness, efficiency and people with fire and rescue services across the UK.

To read the full report, visit https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/frs-assessments/warwickshire-2025-2027/