Support available to help Warwickshire residents with heating oil and LPG costs

Eligible Warwickshire residents who rely on heating oil or LPG to heat their homes can access additional support, delivered through a partnership between Warwickshire County Council and Act on Energy.

The support is available through the Government-funded Crisis and Resilience Fund (CRF), which provides short-term emergency assistance to households experiencing an immediate financial crisis.

Residents on low incomes who rely on heating oil or LPG and are struggling with rising costs may be able to receive financial support if they are at risk of running out of fuel and cannot afford to top up their supply.

Unlike mains gas and electricity, heating oil customers often need to pay for fuel in large upfront amounts, which can be particularly challenging during times of rising prices or financial pressure.

Warwickshire County Council is working closely with energy charity, Act on Energy, to deliver this scheme and ensure residents can access help quickly and easily.

Act on Energy will assess applications and provide assistance to those eligible, helping residents to top up their heating fuel supply during times of urgent need. Where support is approved, assistance may be provided through direct payments to energy suppliers, helping to ensure timely access to heating fuel.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs said: “Rising heating costs continue to put pressure on many households, particularly those living in rural areas who rely on oil or LPG. “Through our partnership with Act on Energy we can get vital support to those who need it most, helping those residents who may be struggling to keep up with rising fuel costs while also connecting them with wider advice and support.”

Rachel Jones, CEO Act on Energy said: “We know how tough the energy crisis has been on households right across Warwickshire – and for those on LPG or oil, we know this has been particularly acute. I’d encourage people to apply for support as soon as possible – the best time to get ready for the winter is now”.

How to apply

Residents who think they may be eligible can find out more and apply online via Act on Energy:

Apply for support through Act on Energy

Anyone who needs help completing the application - or for general energy advice - can contact Act on Energy directly for support.

Call 0800 988 2881, Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm

Crisis and Resilience Fund

For more information about other aspects of the Crisis and Resilience Fund and the support available through Warwickshire County Council please visit - www.warwickshire.gov.uk/crisisresiliencefund