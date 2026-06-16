Free webinar aimed at keeping new motorcyclists safe

Young motorcyclists and their parents are encouraged to join this totally free webinar.

Warwickshire County Council is promoting a new webinar that builds on the momentum from National Young Rider Day (9 June): highlighting the importance of supporting young riders and promoting safer riding habits across the UK.

Taking place on Tuesday 30 June 2026, 6:00pm–6:40pm via Microsoft Teams, the ‘Ready to Ride & Ready for Safety: Young Rider Webinar 2026’ is being led by Warwickshire Road Safety Education in partnership with the National Young Rider Forum, a national body dedicated to improving rider safety.

Places are free to book now: Ready to Ride & Ready for Safety Young Rider Webinar 2026

The event comes at a critical time, with recent figures showing 384 riders were killed on Great Britain’s roads in 2025, reinforcing the need for early education and awareness.

Aimed at 16 – 24-year-olds, as well as parents, carers and family members supporting a new rider, the 40-minute session will provide clear, practical advice to help young people stay safe, confident and informed from the outset.

Attendees will hear directly from industry experts on:

Preparing for riding with DVSA Ride Free training

Understanding and completing Compulsory Basic Training (CBT).

Choosing the right protective equipment (PPE).

Attendees will also have the opportunity of taking part in a live Q&A with professionals.

With more young people turning to motorcycles for independence, travel and work, the webinar will also highlight the importance of making safe decisions and building good habits early.

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “Warwickshire Road Safety Education continues to work with partners to support young people in developing the skills and awareness needed to stay safe on the roads. The webinar forms part of a wider commitment to reducing serious and fatal collisions and creating safer road environments for everyone.”

For the latest road safety news and events, follow Warwickshire Road Safety Education and Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership on Facebook: @WCCSafeActiveTravel and @WarwickshireRoadSafety