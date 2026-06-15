Learning Disability Week 2026: Supporting Families Across Warwickshire

Learning Disability Week takes place from 15–21 June 2026, led by Mencap.

This year’s theme, “Do you see me?”, is a powerful reminder of the importance of ensuring people with a learning disability are seen, heard and valued in everyday life. For families, this week is an opportunity to celebrate children and young people’s strengths and individuality, while also highlighting the support available and the importance of being listened to and involved in decisions that affect them.

If you’re looking for information, advice or services, the Warwickshire SEND Local Offer is a great place to start. It brings together support across education, health and care, helping families find what they need more easily. You can explore the Local Offer here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send Families can also contact the Family Information Service for help navigating services and finding activities, childcare and support in their local area.

Across Warwickshire, there is a wide range of support available for children and young people with a learning disability and their families. This includes Warwickshire County Council’s Learning Disability Services, which provide information on local support, assessments and services, and the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust Learning Disability & Autism Service, offering health services and specialist support.

There is also dedicated advice and guidance available for parents and carers. Warwickshire SENDIAS offers independent support on SEND, including Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), while organisations such as Carers UK provide wider support for those in a caring role. Families may also be eligible for financial help through the Family Fund, which offers grants to support households raising a disabled child.

For young people thinking about their future, supported internships can help build skills, confidence and pathways into employment. You can find out more about local opportunities here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/learning-employment/post-16-education-training-send/2

By making use of the support available and working together, we can help ensure that children and young people with a learning disability are recognised, included and supported to thrive.