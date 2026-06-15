A Community Run Lending Library in Leamington Spa

Welcome to Leamington

Library of Things

Using the Library to borrow items you only need occasionally – such as DIY tools, garden equipment, kitchen gadgets, camping or party supplies – means you can save money and storage space, whilst also helping to reduce consumption and waste.

What can you borrow?

Our library includes DIY and garden tools, kitchen appliances, camping gear, event or party equipment and generally useful household items.

Here you will find what we do and why, browse the available items, learn how to donate or borrow, and how you can get involved. You can also call into the Library on Bedford Street during our opening hours:

Monday: 10am – 12pm

Wednesday: 11am – 1pm

Saturday: 2-4pm

Leaming Library Of Things | Community-run Lending Library