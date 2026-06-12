Information on the temporary closure of B4451 Deppers Bridge for urgent Carriageway Repairs

B4451 Deppers Bridge – Urgent Carriageway Repairs



Scheme details

It has been identified that the carriageway on B4451 Deppers Bridge is in need of urgent carriageway repairs as a result of a recent Severn Trent Water mains burst on the B4451 Deppers Bridge. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking carriageway repairs. The dates of the works are as follows:

Start date – 15 June 2026

Anticipated end date – 26 June 2026

Working hours - Weekdays Only

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a road closure. Due to the extensive nature of the repairs, it will be necessary to completely Close the B4451 between the access to Burnside and The Firs with no vehicular access permitted between these points. Pedestrian access will still be maintained via the public footpath but please be aware of the machinery working in this area.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records.

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.



Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number - 01926 245650

Warwickshire County Council contact – Ian Nicholls - 01926 412515 (Monday - Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Feedback

We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form.

County Highways feedback form (Microsoft Forms)