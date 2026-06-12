Staying safe near water this summer

Warmer weather and the summer months can mean many people take to the water to cool down.

The majority of water related incidents (41%) occur in the warmer months between May and September and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding people of key tips to help stay safe when in around water.

This Drowning Prevention Week (13 – 20 June) Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service wants to remind residents of the key safety advice to help them stay safe in and around the water.

Educate young people around the risks of open water.

Be aware of cold water shock, walking into the water rather than jumping in can help reduce the risk.

Always supervise children closely around water.

Never swim alone, especially in open water.

Even shallow water can be dangerous and people can get into difficulty.

Only swim in designated areas.

If you see someone in trouble, don’t enter the water yourself and follow Phone - call 999. Throw – throw them something that floats to support them. Float – tell them to lie on their back and gently move their hands to help them float.

What3Words can help to provide the exact location when reporting an incident.

Water safety education resources are also available for other emergency services to use on the StayWise Website. This platform provides educators, parents and community leaders with free access to engaging materials, enabling them to deliver crucial safety lessons within their own settings. Find out more, here, on the StayWise website.

Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue, said:

“Warwickshire has a wide variety of lakes, quarries, canals and rivers, all of which carry hidden dangers. Even on a warm day, the temperature in open water can be very cold, causing cold water shock – a physical reaction that can make it difficult to control breathing, lead to panic and make swimming extremely difficult. “We want everyone to enjoy themselves around water this summer, but it’s crucial to remember that water can be unpredictable and dangerous. We would like to urge residents not to enter the water themselves if they see someone in trouble. Instead remember to phone 999, tell them to float on their back and where possible throw them something to hold on to. By following simple safety advice and knowing what to do in an emergency, we can significantly reduce the risk of drowning in Warwickshire.”

For more water safety advice and free water safety resources, to give children the skills to enjoy a lifetime of fun in the water visit: RLSS Drowning Prevention Week.

For more information about water safety advice, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/water-safety/2