Carers Week 2026: Free online training to better recognise and support carers

Free online training is available to better understand the challenges that are faced by young and adult carers in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council is marking this year’s Carers Week by reminding residents about two free online e-learning modules designed to raise awareness, understanding, and support for the thousands of adult and young carers across the county.

​The initiative directly aligns with this year's Carers Week theme of 'creating carer-friendly communities.' The council aims to encourage residents, local businesses, schools, and community groups to take up this free training to better recognise and support those who look after others.

​Many people who provide vital support to loved ones do not consciously identify as a carer and this can often prevent them from accessing the support they deserve. Fundamentally, someone who looks after a family member, friend or neighbour who, without their support, would not be able to manage, is a carer.

​The two distinct and interactive, training modules have been created to offer insight into the unique challenges faced by different demographics of carers:

Young Carers Awareness

This module focuses on identifying and understanding young carers in our communities: who they are; what they do; and the unique challenges they face. Built around direct feedback from young carers themselves, the course explores the legal protections and legislation in place to safeguard them, while providing essential resources for anyone looking to support a young person balanced between education and care.

Adult Carers Awareness

This course explores how an adult carer is defined, what their day-to-day life looks like, and why their contribution to the local community is so vital. It provides an overview of national and local government legislation aimed at ensuring carers are protected and appreciated. Crucially, it highlights the 'voice of the carer' to outline what they truly need from their wider community, alongside a directory of available local support services.

​Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health, said: "Carers Week is a vital reminder of the incredible, often invisible contribution that carers make to our society every single day. This year’s theme is all about creating carer-friendly communities, and true community support always begins with awareness.

"These new, free, e-learning courses are accessible to everyone. Whether you are an employer wanting to support your staff, a teacher looking out for students, or simply a good neighbour, taking a few moments to complete this training can make a world of difference. By understanding the daily realities and challenges faced by both adult and young carers, we can work together to ensure they feel seen, valued, and fully supported across Warwickshire."

​Both modules are completely free, fully interactive, and can be completed at your own pace on any computer, tablet, or smartphone.

​To access the Young Carers Awareness Training, visit: Young Carers E-Learning Module

To access the Adult Carers Awareness Training, visit: Adult Carers E-Learning Module

​For more information about wider support services available for carers in the county, please visit:https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers