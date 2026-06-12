Council highlights domestic abuse support available during the World Cup 2026

The World Cup brings excitement and a shared sense of national pride, but when emotions run high, the impact can coincide with an increase in domestic abuse.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and partners are encouraging anyone affected by domestic abuse during the World Cup to seek help and support.

Research by Professor Stuart Kirby from Lancaster University, analysing data from Lancashire Constabulary during the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, found a 38% increase in reported domestic abuse incidents when England lost, and a 26% increase when England won or drew.

Domestic abuse affects people from all backgrounds and like football, cuts across gender, age, social status and sexual orientation. It is driven by perpetrators who are unable to regulate their emotions and may take frustration, anger or disappointment out on those closest to them.

Although incidents can spike during major sporting events or holiday periods, it is important to recognise that domestic abuse happens year-round, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for many victim-survivors.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “The World Cup is an exciting time, but heightened emotions and alcohol can sometimes lead to a rise in domestic abuse and there is never any excuse for it. While the increase in domestic abuse during World Cups is well-evidenced, for many people abuse is their everyday reality. Support is available, and if you or someone you know needs help, please don’t suffer in silence. There are people ready to listen and support you.”

For anyone who is worried about how they might behave towards partners or family during high-pressure major sporting events like the World Cup, it’s important to take this seriously. Feeling angry or frustrated about a result does not justify hurting someone, physically, emotionally, or verbally.

In particular, licensed venues preparing to screen World Cup matches are supported by the Best Bar None scheme in Warwickshire. Local pubs are required to follow new tournament guidance to ensure a safe, organised environment during the fixtures. To find out more about Best Bar None, visit https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/warwickshire-best-bar-none

In addition, anyone who feels frightened whilst out watching a game, many venues operate "Ask for Angela", a discreet safety initiative allowing anyone who feels threatened, vulnerable, or unsafe to seek immediate help from venue staff. By simply going to the bar and asking for "Angela", a trained staff member will intervene and provide a safe space, call a taxi, or contact security and/or police. To find out more, visit https://www.askforangela.co.uk/.

Warwickshire’s local domestic abuse services provide vital lifelines to those who need them. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, please don’t suffer in silence. Help is available, and there are people who will listen, support you, and help you stay safe.

Gemma Sherrington, CEO of Refuge, said: “During major football tournaments such as this year’s Men’s World Cup, you will likely see headlines about rises in reports of domestic abuse. But domestic abuse doesn’t happen because the football is on, or because a team wins or loses.”

“Perpetrators may use football or alcohol intake as an excuse, but there is never any justification for domestic abuse. It is the abuser's conscious actions alone that are to blame – not external events or circumstances. While these tournaments can exacerbate pre-existing behaviours, abuse happens all year round, often hidden and unreported.



“We understand that survivors may feel more anxious during this year’s World Cup. For anyone experiencing domestic abuse in Warwickshire, The Domestic Violence and Abuse Service is available on 0800 408 1552 all year round from 8:30am – 8:30pm Monday to Friday, and confidential live chat is accessible online via www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk.”For further support and information please visit www.talk2someone.org.uk.



In addition, the council is encouraging anyone who may be concerned if their behaviour is abusive to visit l www.talk2someone.org.uk and click on ‘Am I causing harm?’.