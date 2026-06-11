Mike Townsend, Market Hall Museum’s volunteer beekeeper hangs up his gloves after 29 years

Local volunteer beekeeper, Mike Townsend, has been caring for the Market Hall Museum observation beehive for over 29 years!

Week in, week out, Mike he has ensured that the Market Hall bees have remained healthy and thriving. The hive plays a valuable role in pollinating flowers in and around the centre of Warwick and has brought interest and enjoyment to generations of museum visitors.

Mike’s knowledge and enthusiasm have opened the world of bees to thousands of visitors and has helped them and the museum team understand the vital role of pollination, the process of honey creation, and the very real challenges facing pollinators today.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “Mike’s passion and generosity of time, has made a lasting impact—not only on the museum, but on everyone who has had the pleasure of meeting him.

“This is a wonderful example of how volunteering can bring so many benefits to the community. Mike’s passion has taught hundreds of museum visitors, young and old, about the value of bees and the critical role they play in nature. We hope that Mike has enjoyed his time in our museum as much as those who watched him and learned from him enjoyed it.”

Even though Mike is retiring from looking after the hive he will still be seen at museum events sharing his skep crafting skills and the hive will continue to be cared for by new resident beekeeper, Steve who will maintain the tradition of there being a live observation beehive in the museum for over 80 years.

During Volunteer Week, the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team welcomed their volunteers from across the service for a summer get together where Mike was celebrated by everyone.

Market Hall Museum, Warwick is open Tuesday – Saturday and, best of all, entry is totally free. Find out more: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/markethallmuseum