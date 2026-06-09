Warwickshire Legal Services achieves Highly Commended in two award categories at Lawyers in Local Government Awards

Warwickshire County Council’s Legal Services team has achieved recognition in two categories at the Lawyers in Local Government (LLG) Awards 2026.

Announced at LLG’s Spring Conference in Birmingham on 5 June 2026, Warwickshire Legal Services (WLS) achieved Highly Commended results in both the ‘Legal Team of the Year’ and ‘Legal Professional of the Year’ award categories.

The Lawyers in Local Government Awards celebrate the most dedicated and engaged professionals across local government legal practice and highlight the crucial work that local government lawyers do for their local communities.

WLS achieved a Highly Commended result in the coveted ‘Legal Team of the Year’ award, specifically for its Young People Legal Services team. They provide specialised legal support for child protection, acting as in-house counsel for both Warwickshire County Council and external clients. The team, managed by Ann Hume and Charlotte Page, handles childcare cases, court advocacy, and pre-proceedings to protect vulnerable children.

Sophie Scullion, Legal Team Manager at WLS for the Schools Data Protection Officer (DPO) team, was also Highly Commended in the ‘Legal Professional of the Year’ category. This recognition reflects Sophie’s expertise in data protection and information governance, leading the School DPO team to successfully work with over 300 schools and trusts across Warwickshire and further afield to ensure they are compliant with the latest data laws and regulations.

The full list of LLG award winners for 2026 will become available on the LLG website.

Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs, said:

“Achieving two Highly Commended results at a national level is testament to the dedication, expertise, and impact of Warwickshire Legal Services. It highlights the team’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering for local communities across Warwickshire and beyond, and is a recognition that everyone involved can be proud of.”

LLG is the professional membership body representing, promoting, and supporting the interests of local government legal or governance officers working within a local authority. The LLG Awards feature six categories, with a Highly Commended and Winner within each category, honouring individuals and teams in law who exemplify unwavering dedication, innovation, and expertise in their fields.

For more information about WLS, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wls, and follow the WLS LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/warwickshire-legal-services