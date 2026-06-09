The Big Day Out Polesworth returns with a day of free family fun in June

People in North Warwickshire and beyond are invited to enjoy a day of free family fun when the Big Day Out returns to Polesworth on Sunday 14 June 2026, from 11am to 3pm. Following the success of ...

People in North Warwickshire and beyond are invited to enjoy a day of free family fun when the Big Day Out returns to Polesworth on Sunday 14 June 2026, from 11am to 3pm.

Following the success of previous events, the Big Day Out is returning with activities spread across two popular local green spaces: Pooley Country Park and Abbey Green Park. Visitors will be able to enjoy activities, entertainment and food and drink at both sites, with a scenic canal-side trail linking the two.

There will be plenty for people of all ages to enjoy, including market stalls, food and drink stalls, fairground rides, inflatables, a bouncy castle, and adventure activities such as rock climbing, yoga, slacklining and archery.

Parking is available at both parks. Visitors can either follow the canal-side trail between the two sites, which is around a mile long and includes a free children’s activity to complete along the way, or make use of the shuttle bus running between the two parks at regular intervals throughout the day.

The event is a collaboration between Warwickshire County Council and North Warwickshire Borough Council, who have teamed up to offer residents an affordable way to get outdoors, discover the local area and enjoy a fun day out with family and friends.

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We're thrilled to be working with North Warwickshire Borough Council to bring the Big Day Out back to Polesworth.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for local families to enjoy a free day out, spend time outdoors and make the most of two brilliant green spaces right on their doorstep.

“It’s also a great chance to shine a light on Pooley Country Park, which is a real hidden gem. With its fascinating mining heritage, wildlife, walking routes, play area and much-loved coffee shop, it has so much to offer. I hope lots of people come along and get stuck into everything the day has in store.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, Chair of the Community and Environment Board at North Warwickshire Borough Council, shared:

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Warwickshire County Council to deliver the first ever collaborative Big Day Out in Polesworth. This free family event is a great chance to highlight our local parks and encourage everyone to enjoy the outdoors together. By spreading activities across Pooley Country Park and Abbey Green Park, we’re creating a lively and welcoming day for residents and visitors of all ages, celebrating everything that makes our green spaces so special.”

No booking is required to attend the Big Day Out Polesworth.

Further updates on the event can be found via the event Facebook page.

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