Food alert for consumers

Frozen foods in packaging labelled Inarah’s Frozen Food, Inarah’s Fine Food, and New York Crispy may be unsafe

Frozen foods in packaging labelled Inarah’s Frozen Food, Inarah’s Fine Food, and New York Crispy may be unsafe to eat. Consumers should not eat these products and instead dispose of them at home. This is due to food hygiene and safety concerns. The products affected cover a wide range of frozen foods including chicken, beef, fish and vegetarian items, packaged in different size packaging with multiple best before dates and/or batch numbers. More information.