Young voices take the lead in Warwickshire Youth Council

Young people from across the county have taken on new roles at Warwickshire Youth Council following a day of speeches, discussions and voting. On Tuesda...

Young people from across the county have taken on new roles at Warwickshire Youth Council following a day of speeches, discussions and voting.

On Tuesday 26 May, Warwickshire’s newly appointed Youth Council Members spent the afternoon at Shire Hall giving individual speeches to be elected into internal roles. The meeting gave members the opportunity to share their ideas and interests, and to put themselves forward for positions that will support the work of the Youth Council over the next two years. The group then voted for the people they felt were best suited to each role

The newly appointed roles are:

• Co-Chairs – Anas Chaudhary and Noah Barker

• Deputy Secretary – Ananya Ette

• Campaign Leads – Jathusha Suthaharan, Maddie Brand and Shubh Vaja

• Social Media Lead – Charlie Sobalski

• Deputy Social Media Lead – Amirah Noman

• Members of Youth Parliament – Elizabeth Oredope, Alexis Flanagan and Olivia Harold

In addition, Olivia Harold has been elected to the UK Youth Council Panel, where she will help represent the views of young people from across the country.

The day was a celebration of youth voice, with young people showing confidence, commitment and enthusiasm as they took part in the voting process.

While some members were appointed to specific roles, every young person in the Youth Council plays an important part. Together, they will work on campaigns, focused on experiences in schools, mental health, and the environment, share the views of young people, and help influence decisions that affect children and young people across Warwickshire.

One young councillor commented: "Being part of the Youth Council gives young people the chance to speak up about issues that matter to us and create positive change. The voting day was really exciting and it was great to see everyone supporting each other and getting involved. We're looking forward to getting started in our new roles and helping more young people have their voices heard."

The Warwickshire Youth Council brings together young people from different backgrounds and communities to make sure young people's voices are heard. Through campaigns, consultations and projects, members help shape services and decisions that impact the lives of children and young people.

Cllr Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Education and SEND at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It is fantastic to see so many young people putting themselves forward for roles within the Warwickshire Youth Council and taking an active part in the voting process. These roles give young people the opportunity to share their ideas, represent the views of their peers and help make a positive difference across Warwickshire. Congratulations to everyone who has taken on a new role, and thank you to all members for their enthusiasm, commitment and passion for making young people's voices heard.”

More information about the work of the youth council and these new postholders will be shared through the Child Friendly Warwickshire social media channels.

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To find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire, visit: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/