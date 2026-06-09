Food Alert Warning for Convenience Stores, Corner Shops, International Food Shops, Wholesalers and Consumers

Frozen foods in packaging labelled Inarah’s Frozen Food, Inarah’s Fine Food, and New York Crispy

Frozen foods in packaging labelled Inarah’s Frozen Food, Inarah’s Fine Food, and New York Crispy may be unsafe to eat and should be withdrawn from sale and recalled from consumers. The foods should not be consumed. This is due to food hygiene and safety concerns.

The products affected cover a wide range of frozen foods including chicken, beef, fish and vegetarian items, packaged in different size packaging with multiple best before dates and/or batch numbers. Shop owners and wholesalers should immediately check their frozen food cabinets and stop sales, undertake product withdrawals and where there have been retail sales, undertake product recalls. Products should be disposed of safely.

Consumer should not eat these products and instead dispose of them at home.

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