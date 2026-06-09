Personal Assistant - Penderels Trust (multiple roles)

All Personal Assistant vacancies have been placed on behalf of individuals who require care services. Please note that these individuals would be your employer, not Penderels Trust.

Penderels Trust was formed as a charitable trust in 1988 as a partnership between Coventry and District Spastics Society (now Scope) and Coventry City Council.

The trust managed a 9-bed rehabilitation unit supporting primarily younger people with disabilities and adults with an acquired brain injury, helping them to develop their independent living skills. Coventry City Council supplied the staff and resources to fund the trust's activities.

With the advent of direct payments, we began work with a number of local authorities across England and Wales under contract to provide advice, support and information services. This work continues to date and we work with over 40 local authorities as direct payment support service providers.

Our service portfolio has grown to meet the changing needs in the market and we now offer PA Finder (online PA registers), appointeeships, deputyships and personal health budget support in addition to our direct payment support services.

To learn more about what it means to be a personal assistant, visit: Penderels Trust - Opening the Door to Independent Living

To view the current list of personal assistant roles in Warwickshire, and surrounding areas, please visit: Career Opportunities for Personal Assistants.

To register as a personal assistant, please visit: Penderels Trust