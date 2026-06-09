Short Breaks Support Worker - Living Waters Services Limited

Promoting Independence at Home

Job Title: Short breaks Support Worker

Organization: Living Waters Ltd

Salary: Competitive

Location: Royal Leamington Spa, Polesworth,Shipston and Nuneaton

Reports to: Short breaks coordinator

About us

At Living Waters Services, we work in partnership with local authorities to support vulnerable children, young people, and adults through the provision of nurturing, person-centered environments tailored to individual needs.

Our mission is to ensure that those we support feel a genuine sense of belonging believing that a comfortable, safe home is fundamental to wellbeing and personal growth.

With the help of our qualified and compassionate team, we offer services that address complex emotional, behavioral, and mental health needs. We are committed to helping local authorities meet their responsibilities by delivering responsive care that reduces risk and promotes independence.

Role Summary

Living Waters Services provides Short Breaks support to children and young people with additional needs, enabling them to access meaningful activities within their communities while giving families and carers valuable respite time.

We understand the importance of supporting the whole family and work closely with parents and carers to ensure children receive safe, engaging, and person-centred support that promotes independence, confidence, and wellbeing.

As a Short Breaks Support Worker, you will often be the primary point of contact for families, building positive relationships and maintaining regular communication to ensure support remains responsive to each child’s individual needs.

Key Responsibilities

Act as a key point of contact for allocated families, maintaining regular communication and providing updates regarding support sessions.

Develop and maintain positive working relationships with parents, carers, and professionals involved in the child care.

Travel independently to a variety of community locations and family homes across Warwickshire and surrounding areas.

Represent Living Waters Services professionally within family homes and community settings.

Deliver individualized support in accordance with care plans, risk assessments, and family preferences.

Support children and young people to access community activities, educational opportunities, and leisure pursuits.

Promote independence, confidence, communication, and life skills.

Build positive and professional relationships with children, families, carers, and professionals.

Implement positive behavior support strategies and use de-escalation techniques where required.

Support children with personal care, where identified within their support plans.

Ensure the safety and wellbeing of children and young people at all times.

Administer medication in line with organizational policies and procedures where trained and authorized.

Accurately complete daily records, activity logs, incident reports, and other documentation.

Report safeguarding concerns promptly and follow safeguarding procedures.

Participate in team meetings, supervision, and training.

Transport and accompany children and young people to activities where required.

Duties and Activities

● Supporting children during community outings such as parks, cinemas, leisure centers, shopping trips, and recreational activities.

● Encouraging social interaction and community participation.

● Assisting with meal preparation and promoting healthy eating choices.

● Supporting communication using appropriate methods tailored to individual needs.

● Managing risks while enabling positive experiences and opportunities.

● Maintaining confidentiality and respecting the rights, dignity, diversity, and individuality of each child.

Knowledge and Skills

● Understanding of safeguarding children and young people.

● Ability to build positive relationships and communicate effectively.

● Good observational and report-writing skills.

● Ability to remain calm and professional in challenging situations.

● Understanding of person-centred and trauma-informed practice.

Personal Qualities

● Passionate about improving outcomes for children, young people, and their families.

● Family-centred approach with a genuine understanding of the importance of respite services.

● Able to build trust and positive relationships with parents and carers.

● Enthusiastic about supporting children to access enjoyable and meaningful experiences.

● Compassionate and caring.

● Reliable and flexible.

● Patient and resilient.

● Positive and enthusiastic.

● Able to work independently and as part of a team.

● Committed to promoting the welfare and development of children and young people.

Qualifications and Experience

● Experience working with children, young people, or vulnerable individuals.

● Enhanced child and adult DBS check.

● Right to work in the UK.

● NVQ Level 2 or 3 in Health Social Care, Children and Young People Workforce, or equivalent (desirable).

Essential Requirements

● Full UK Driving Licence and access to a reliable vehicle.

● Willingness and ability to travel regularly between family homes, community venues, and activity locations across Warwickshire and surrounding areas.

● Ability to work flexibly, including evenings, weekends, and school holiday periods.

Interested candidates to send CVs to recruit@livingwatersltd.co.uk

Phone: 024 751 86190

www.livingwatersltd.co.uk