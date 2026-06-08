Specialist provision supports inclusive education at Higham Lane North Academy

Higham Lane North Academy in Nuneaton is strengthening inclusive education for students with communication and interaction needs through Orion, its Specialist Resourc...

Higham Lane North Academy in Nuneaton is strengthening inclusive education for students with communication and interaction needs through Orion, its Specialist Resourced Provision (SRP).

Higham Lane North Academy is a new 11-16 secondary free school that opened in September 2025 to its first cohort of Year 7 students. From the outset, Orion has been an integral part of the Academy’s inclusive vision and wider special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) offer.

The specialist provision, delivered in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, currently supports five Year 7 students, with a further four due to join in September. It is designed for students whose primary area of need is communication and interaction and who require additional support to access the mainstream curriculum. The provision will continue to grow alongside the Academy, with capacity to support up to 20 students at any one time when fully established.

Students supported through Orion benefit from a nurturing, personalised approach that is carefully tailored to their individual needs. Specialist staff work closely with students both within the provision and, where appropriate, in mainstream classrooms. For those transitioning into mainstream lessons, structured support is provided to help students build confidence, develop independence and engage fully with their learning.

A highlight this year has been Orion’s innovative life skills programme, which all students in the provision access as a core part of their development. The programme places a strong emphasis on building practical, real-world skills, and has been brought to life through a range of hands-on experiences. These have included running a coffee shop for external visitors and organising a stall at the school’s Christmas fair. Through these activities, students have not only strengthened their independence and confidence but have also had meaningful opportunities to engage with the wider school and local community.

These experiences reflect Orion’s wider approach, as the provision is fully embedded within the life of Higham Lane North Academy. Students have access to the same wider curriculum opportunities, enrichment activities and school experiences as their peers, ensuring they feel included, valued and part of the whole school community.

Kirstie Robinson, Headteacher of Higham Lane North Academy, said: “From the very beginning, inclusion has been central to our vision for Higham Lane North Academy, where our principle mission is to ensure that everyone is included and everyone belongs. Orion allows us to provide high-quality, specialist support to ensure students who are unable to access the mainstream curriculum have the same opportunities to develop the skills, confidence and independence to succeed; while ensuring they feel a sense of belonging within both the school and the wider community. We are incredibly proud of how the provision is developing alongside the Academy and the difference it is already making to our students. We are looking forward to growing the provision and to welcoming more students in September.”

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Specialist resourced provisions like Orion play a vital role in ensuring young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can access the right support, in the right place, at the right time. We are pleased to be working in partnership with Higham Lane North Academy to deliver high-quality specialist provision within a mainstream setting, enabling young people to achieve their potential while being supported and staying rooted in their local school community.”

Admissions to Orion are managed through Warwickshire County Council’s specialist panels. To be considered for a place, children must have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), or be in the process of applying for one, with communication and interaction needs identified as their primary need.

For further information on the school please visit www.hlna.co.uk/families-special-educational-needs-send

For more information on specialist resourced provisions in Warwickshire, visit: Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) – Admissions to specialist settings: Specialist Resourced Provision (SRP) - Warwickshire County Council

To find out more about SEND support in Warwickshire visit the Local Offer webpages or like and follow the Local Offer Facebook page.