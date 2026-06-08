Rogue builder who scammed Kenilworth couple pleads guilty to fraud

A rogue builder has pleaded guilty to fraud following a successful prosecution by Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards service.

Builder Patrick Noel Doherty (age 23 years of Salter Street in Earlswood, Solihull) who traded as Shakespeare Driveways & Patios Ltd lied to the couple about the state of their property and undertook work that was overpriced, of poor quality, and in some cases completely unnecessary.

At Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday 27 May 2026, Mr Doherty pleaded guilty to three offences under the Fraud Act 2006. He will be sentenced on Monday 29 June 2026.

Warwickshire County Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Cabinet Member for Fire and Rescue, Community Safety and Flooding said:

“Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to take action against rogue traders to protect and support residents across the county. This includes raising awareness of rogue trader activities, investigating and prosecuting perpetrators, and helping residents to stay safe by knowing how and where to find recommended and trusted traders.”

Warwickshire Trading Standards protects consumers across the county and seeks to ensure fair, safe trading practices. They regulate product safety, food standards and age-restricted sales amongst other areas and help protect residents from rogue traders and scams. The service also supports local businesses by providing compliance guidance and supports the No Rogue Traders Here scheme.

To make a consumer complaint or obtain consumer advice, please phone the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

For more information about the work of Warwickshire Trading Standards, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards