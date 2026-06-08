Nuneaton prepares for another teenage takeover this June

Young, local creatives are bringing a youthful vibe to Nuneaton on Saturday 13 June as the town is set to host another Teenage Market as part of the Charter Market anniversary celebrations.

The Teenage Markets are an opportunity for young people to showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial skills. With a mixture of handmade crafts, unique fashion and art, the Teenage Market is all about giving teens the chance to shine.

The previous Teenage Market in Nuneaton saw the young traders sell over 440 products and generate over £1,600 in sales. The event not only allowed the young people to learn more about making and selling but it also encouraged new and returning visitors into the town and into local businesses.

Young people interested in taking part in the market can sign up for stall free of charge. This means aspiring entrepreneurs aged 13–25 have a fantastic opportunity to test their ideas, sell their products, and gain real-world business experience without any upfront cost. To secure a free stall, visit the Teenage Market website. Spaces are limited but once registered, future dates and opportunities will be shared.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Teenage Markets are a great addition to our towns. Not only do they provide a place for young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents, but they also encourage more people into our towns to support our young creatives and explore the other great local businesses on offer.”

Joe Barratt, Executive Director of Place For Youth that runs The Teenage Market initiative, said,

“Our first Teenage Market in Nuneaton was a fantastic success, made possible thanks to all of our partners including Nuneaton & Bedworth Council, Nuneaton BID, All Communities Matter CIC and Warwickshire County Council. We’re delighted to be able to offer another opportunity for young people to take their first steps into business as part of the Mark It! Event and would encourage any creative young person wanting to take part in future events to sign-up for free through our website.”

Don’t miss out on being part of one of the most exciting events in Nuneaton’s Market calendar where young talent meets opportunity and the next generation of creators comes to life. Find out more about the Teenage Markets at https://theteenagemarket.co.uk/