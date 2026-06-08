Carers Week 2026: Warwickshire County Council calls on unpaid carers to shape the future of their digital support

A Bridgit Care feedback session is taking place on Wednesday, 24 June in Coventry.

Warwickshire County Council, in partnership with Coventry City Council and Bridgit Care, is inviting unpaid carers across the region to share their experiences at a friendly, informal feedback session on Wednesday, 24 June.

The event is aimed at carers who have accessed the newly launched digital platform, Bridgit Care. The session provides a valuable opportunity for users to discuss what aspects of the digital service have worked well for them, highlight areas for improvement, and directly influence how the tool can better support unpaid carers in the future.

​Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Unpaid carers are the backbone of our communities, dedicating so much of their time to support friends, family members, and neighbours. We commissioned Bridgit Care to make everyday life a little easier for them, bringing essential advice, local resources, and support into one accessible place.

​“To ensure this digital platform is truly delivering for those who rely on it, we need to hear directly from the people using it. I strongly encourage any carer who has accessed Bridgit Care to join this friendly feedback session. Your lived experiences and honest views are absolutely vital in helping us shape, refine, and improve future support for unpaid carers across Coventry and Warwickshire.”

​According to the 2021 Census, there are over 50,000 unpaid carers in Warwickshire alone. A carer is defined as anyone who provides unpaid emotional or physical support to a friend, neighbour, family member, or community member, regardless of age or the extent of the support provided.

​Bridgit Care was recently commissioned by Warwickshire County Council to complement the existing in-person support provided by Caring Together Warwickshire.

The smart, user-friendly platform brings everything carers need together into a single hub, including:

24/7 Support: Quick advice, guidance, and discovery of local events and support services.

Smart Forms: The “Share you're a Carer” form allows users to register with local Carers services, notify their GP of their status, or apply for a Carers ID card.

Carers Discounts: Access to savings via the Virtual Carers Card.

Emergency Planning: Simple tools to help carers plan for unexpected "what if" moments.

​The feedback session will take place at Cheylesmore Community Centre, 111 Arundel Road Coventry (CV3 5JL) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, 24 June 2026.

The environment will be welcoming and relaxed, focused entirely on gathering constructive insights from the community.

Event Details & Booking:

Carers from Coventry and Warwickshire who have used Bridgit Care can reserve their free place for the Friendly Feedback Session via Eventbrite here: Bridgit Care Friendly Feedback Session Tickets

​To learn more about Bridgit Care, or to access the platform's support tools, please visit: Bridgit Care in Warwickshire

More information about the support available for carers can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers