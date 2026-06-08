Road safety officer shortlisted for national Bikeability Rising Star Award

Warwickshire County Council is proud to announce that Louise Newham, Road safety officer and lead for Bikeability delivery in Warwickshire, has been shortlisted for the prestig...

Warwickshire County Council is proud to announce that Louise Newham, Road safety officer and lead for Bikeability delivery in Warwickshire, has been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Rising STAR Award’ at the 2026 national Bikeability Awards.

The Bikeability Rising STAR Award recognises individuals who have recently joined the industry and have already made a significant positive impact through innovative thinking, passion, and dedication.

Since taking on the lead role for Bikeability delivery in Warwickshire, Louise has made it her personal mission to ensure every child and young person in the county is offered access to cycle training. This in turn supports the council’s child friendly Warwickshire commitment to ensure youngsters are safe and healthy. By maximising all available funding and proactively identifying barriers to participation, she has driven a measurable increase in uptake, particularly within disadvantaged and hard-to-reach communities.

Her creative solutions have revitalised the county’s cycle training offer. To meet growing demand, Louise launched a targeted instructor recruitment campaign and created highly engaging communications for local schools. Her innovative thinking is further demonstrated by new local initiatives, such as providing free bicycle lights to all Level 2 Bikeability participants to promote safer cycling year-round.

Determined to ensure that no child is excluded due to a lack of equipment, Louise has worked tirelessly with local providers to establish access to a dedicated fleet of bicycles and protective equipment (PPE). She navigated significant logistical challenges surrounding the purchasing, storage and maintenance of the fleet to make this a reality. Furthermore, she has successfully utilised funding to secure adaptive cycles, ensuring Warwickshire's cycle training is fully accessible and inclusive.

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to see Louise recognised on a national stage for her phenomenal work. In a remarkably short time, her drive, creativity, and determination have transformed our Bikeability offer.

"Louise’s efforts to break down barriers to participation—whether through securing adaptive cycles, building strong community relationships, or ensuring no child misses out due to a lack of equipment—are a testament to her passion for active travel and the wellbeing of our young people. She is a true rising star and an incredible asset to Warwickshire County Council and the communities we serve."

​Beyond the numbers, Louise has built highly positive relationships with training providers, schools, and community groups. Through securing free venues, running engaging competitions, and unlocking additional funding streams, she continues to focus on meaningful engagement to continually improve delivery across the county.

​The winners of the 2026 Bikeability Awards will be announced at the upcoming Celebration of Bikeability event.

​To find out more about Bikeability and cycle safety training in Warwickshire, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling-warwickshire/cycle-safety-training

​For more details about the 2026 Bikeability Awards and the inspiring work happening nationwide, visit: https://www.bikeability.org.uk/celebrationofbikeability/