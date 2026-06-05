Information on the temporary closure of D7097 Moseley Road, Kenilworth for Footway Reconstruction Works

D7097 Moseley Road, Kenilworth - Footway Reconstruction Works

Scheme details

It has been identified that the footway on D7097 Moseley Road, Kenilworth is in need of repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking footway resurfacing. The dates of the works are as follows:

Start date – 15 June 2026

Anticipated end date – 7 July 2026

Working hours - 09:30-15:30 (Weekdays Only)

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a road closure. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. Please drive slowly through the works and be aware of raised iron work and temporary road surfaces. There will inevitably be some disruption to households/businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.

During the works, and only whilst the contractor is working, pedestrian barriers will be erected where necessary. This is to protect you from our works. Please do not remove these. If you need access/egress, please ask one of our workforce and the barriers will be removed at a safe time.

To facilitate our works, we would be grateful if you could ensure that in advance of the works, any of your garden hedges, bushes, shrubs, plants, or trees which overhang the footway are cut back to the footway/property boundary. This is necessary to allow our contractor to access and repair the entire width of the public footway.

Please ensure that all vehicles are parked outside of the working area during working hours as on-street parking will be severely restricted.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records.

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.

Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number - Paul Kelly - 07837 319323 (Monday - Friday 09:00-15:30)

Warwickshire County Council contact – Rob Butterill - 01926 412515 (Monday - Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Feedback

We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form.

County Highways feedback form (Microsoft Forms)