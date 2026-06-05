Information on the temporary closure of B4112 Heath End Road, Nuneaton (including layby) for carriageway resurfacing.

B4112 Heath End Road, Nuneaton (including layby) - Carriageway resurfacing



Scheme details

It has been identified that the carriageway on B4112 Heath End Road, Nuneaton (including layby) is in need of repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking footway resurfacing. The dates of the works are as follows:

Start date - 15 June 2026

Anticipated end date - 24 June 2026

Working hours - 09:30-15:00 (Weekdays Only)

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a full road closure. A signed diversion route will be in place during the works. . Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. Please drive slowly through the works and be aware of raised iron work and temporary road surfaces. There will inevitably be some disruption to households/businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.



If you are a vehicle owner, could you ensure that your vehicle is parked elsewhere away from the working area to allow the contractor access to the site.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records.

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.



Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number - Paul Kelly - 07837 319323 (Monday - Friday 09:00-15:30)

Warwickshire County Council contact – Ben Somers - 01926 412515 (Monday - Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Feedback

We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form.

County Highways feedback form (Microsoft Forms)