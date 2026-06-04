Plans submitted for new commercial scheme in Rugby

Plans have been submitted for a new commercial scheme which could create up to 50 new jobs.

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) has submitted a full planning application to Rugby Borough Council for the redevelopment of the former Bloxham Centre on Somers Road.

The 21,350 sq ft scheme would comprise three units of varying sizes from 5,350 sq ft to 10,000 sq ft, with the scheme being delivered to a high sustainability standard with targets of a EPC A rating and BREEAM Very Good standard.

WPDG was formed in 2021 by Warwickshire County Council to realise the full potential of the Council’s development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights.

If approved, this would be the third commercial development delivered by WPDG and its first in Rugby. The scheme has been designed to provide space for SMEs, with the aim of supporting business expansion and helping business to stay and grow in Warwickshire.

The units, which will be situated in the already well-established industrial estate on Somers Road, will be available for freehold purchase.

Proposed plans would see the demolition of the existing buildings on the site, which comprise the former Bloxham Centre, and the new scheme would include 29 car parking spaces and six electric vehicle charging bays.

The plans follow the success of WPDG’s first commercial development at Sucham Park in Southam, which is now fully occupied. Work is also set to get underway in the coming months on its second scheme at Greville Business Park near Warwick and Leamington Spa.

The Rugby scheme forms part of WPDG’s work to unlock the potential of underutilised sites across the county and deliver commercial space to support economic growth.

Chloe Britton, Senior Development Manager at WPDG, said: “We’re pleased to be bringing forward plans for our first commercial development in Rugby which will provide high-quality space for businesses looking to grow in the area. “The scheme has been designed to support SMEs and growing businesses by delivering modern, high-quality and sustainable space within an established industrial location. “Following the success of Sucham Park in Southam and with work set to begin at Greville Business Park, we continue to see strong demand for high-quality commercial space across Warwickshire.”

Councillor James Crocker, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property said: “The proposed scheme in Rugby is an opportunity to widen the capacity for much needed commercial space and supports business growth in this area of the county. “We continue to see the fruits of the hard work of Warwickshire Property and Development Group as they look to create an economically vibrant, high-quality, development that provides expansion potential for companies and employment opportunities for local people.”

The full planning application can be viewed through Rugby Borough Council’s planning portal using reference R26/0411.