Spring into the Warwickshire countryside this June

Residents and visitors across Warwickshire can explore, experience and enjoy the very best of rural life this spring and early summer.

A vibrant programme of countryside events offers something for all ages.

From traditional agricultural shows to immersive farm experiences, the coming weeks provide a unique opportunity to connect with farming, food production and the natural environment across the county.

The Kenilworth Show on 6th June 2026 is one of the county’s most anticipated agricultural showcases, featuring livestock competitions, demonstrations, and entertainment. Attendees can come along to the Visit Warwickshire stand showcasing the wide variety of offerings and things to do across the county.

A highlight of the season will be the 20th anniversary of LEAF Open Farm Sunday, taking place on 7th June 2026. This national initiative invites the public to visit working farms and gain a deeper understanding of how food is produced while enjoying the countryside.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“There is plenty to discover and enjoy throughout Warwickshire’s countryside. These rural events provide fun and educational experiences but also highlight the vital role of farming communities in Warwickshire’s economy and heritage. Visitors will have the chance to support local producers, learn about sustainable agriculture, and enjoy the beauty of the rural landscape.”

Other Warwickshire farms opening their gates on the weekend of Farm Sunday, include:

Lower Clopton Farm

Upper Quinton, near Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 8LQ

Event Date: Saturday 6th June 2026

Visitors are invited to enjoy a free farm trail through idyllic countryside, with opportunities to see beef cattle and sheep up close.

The Apple Farm

Kings Lane, Snitterfield, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 0QA

Event date: 7th June

Join guided tours at 10am, 12pm, or 2pm (meeting at Cobbs at Stratford). Visitors can meet the farm animals, try “milking” Daisy the cow (simulated), enjoy pick-your-own fruit and browse the farm shop.

Middle Watchbury Farm

Wasperton Lane, Barford, Warwick, CV35 8DH

Event date: 7th June

Entry: £2 per person (children under 12 months free)

Visitors can also take part in pony rides for an additional charge. Some activities are cash only.

Wethele Manor

Rugby Road, Weston-under-Wetherley, Leamington Spa, CV33 9DD

Event date: 7th June

Enjoy a packed programme including guided tours and nature walks, tractor and trailer rides, animal encounters, treasure trails and self-guided walks.

Free entry, with some activities charged separately

Blabers Hall Vineyard

Green End Rd, Fillongley, Coventry CV7 8EP

Event date: 7th June

Learn more about vines and wines with a Vineyard Walk and Talk

Booking necessary, free tickets.

For more details and to find participating farms on Farm Sunday, visit: farmsunday.org/visit-a-farm