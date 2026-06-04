Celebrating five years of Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice

This year marks an important milestone for Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice (WPCV) as they celebrate five years of championing the voices of parent carers across the county.

Founded by parent carers, for parent carers, WPCV has grown into a vital force in shaping services and ensuring that families of children with additional needs and disabilities are heard, understood, and supported.

At its heart, WPCV is a community of experts by experience. Every member brings a lived understanding of the challenges, pressures, and rewards of raising a child or young person with additional needs and/or disabilities. This shared experience underpins their work, ensuring that the voices they gather are authentic, representative, and informed.

Over the past five years, WPCV has worked tirelessly to capture and amplify the views of parent carers across Warwickshire, helping to influence local services so they better meet the needs of children, young people, and their families. Through collaboration with partners, engagement activities, and ongoing dialogue, the organisation has played a significant role in strengthening how services listen, respond, and improve.

To celebrate this milestone, WPCV is hosting a series of 5th birthday celebration events across the county, offering an opportunity for families, partners, and the wider community to come together, reflect on achievements, and look ahead to the future.

Celebration Events

Parent carers and partners are warmly invited to join one of the following events. Please book via the Eventbrite links so there’s enough cake for everyone attending!

Friday 5 June - Atherstone (North Warwickshire)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-birthday-celebration-atherstone-tickets-1988987421921

Monday 8 June - Nuneaton (Nuneaton & Bedworth)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-birthday-celebration-nuneaton-tickets-1989204795090

Friday 12 June - Shipston (Stratford-on-Avon)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-birthday-celebration-shipston-tickets-1989204997696

Saturday 13 June - Rugby

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-birthday-celebration-rugby-tickets-1989205075930

Wednesday 17 June - Warwick

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/5th-birthday-celebration-warwick-tickets-1989205194284

Talking about the milestone birthday, Elaine Lambe of Warwickshire Parent Care Voice said:

"As we celebrate five years of Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, we are incredibly proud of the collective strength and commitment of parent carers across the county. As experts by experience, our voices continue to shape and influence services so that they better meet the needs of children, young people, and families. This milestone is not only a moment to reflect on our achievements, but to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring every parent carer’s voice is heard and valued."

Cllr Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Education and SEND at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Working in partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice is essential to improving services and outcomes for children, young people and their families. As an independent organisation, they play a vital role in both supporting and constructively challenging us, ensuring that the voices and lived experiences of parent carers remain at the heart of service development. Their ability to hold us to account strengthens our collective approach and enables meaningful, ongoing improvement. We are grateful for their continued commitment, which is helping to shape more responsive, inclusive and effective services for parent carers, children and young people with SEND across Warwickshire.”

Everyone is welcome. Parent carers, practitioners, and partner organisations are all encouraged to attend. These celebrations provide a valuable opportunity to connect, learn more about the work of Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, and recognise the collective difference being made across Warwickshire.

For more information, visit warwickshireparentcarervoice.org/5th-birthday/